Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place on September 18 in Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place on September 12 at Thompson Park in Watertown.

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County residents to join the fight against the disease by participating in the walk.

Alzheimer’s is the leading cause of death in the United States, with more than six million Americans currently suffering from the disease. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and over 1 million caregivers.

Participants of the walk can honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to end the disease.

Catherine James, the chapter executive for the Alzheimer’s Association for the Central New York Chapter said she is excited to be able to host the event once again.

“We are thrilled to be back in person this year at a location we know well, having staged this event at Thompson Park in the past,” James said. “Our committee and staff are working hard to create an experience that is meaningful, inspiring and safe for all individuals to participate.”

There will be four other walks this fall in Central New York that will dedicated towards the cause, with events taking place in Dryden on September 12, Owego on September 19, Rome on September 25, and in Syracuse September 26.

Information on how to register for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.