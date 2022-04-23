GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local organizations are partnering up to offer a Walk with Ease program in Gouverneur.

The Walk with Ease program is an Arthritis Foundation fitness program provided by the Office for the Aging as part of the evidence-based, health promotion program for older adults 60-years-old and older. It is being offered specifically through the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The program will feature various classes including walking, strengthening, and toning exercises. Participants will also be instructed in healthy eating tips and recipes will be prepared in class.

Classes are free and will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center located at 4673 NY-58 in Gouverneur. They will begin on May 9 and will take place from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and will continue throughout June and July. SNAP-Ed will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Since registration is required and class size is limited those interested are encouraged to call as soon as possible to reserve their spot. Those interested in receiving more information and or registering should contact Marty at 315-386-4730.