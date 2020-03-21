WalletHub: 67 million Americans anticipate trouble paying credit card bills due to coronavirus

UNITED STATES (WWTI) – COVID-19 is one of the biggest topics of 2020. The virus has caused illness, deaths, panic, travel bans and has taken a great toll on the economy.

According to WalletHub’s Coronavirus Money Survey, 67 million Americans think they will have trouble paying their credit card bills. The survey gauged how coronavirus has affected the lives and spending habits of people across the country.

Below are some highlights from WalletHub’s survey.

Coronavirus is now the top stressor in America: Coronavirus – 28% Money Problems – 26% 2020 Election – 18% Job – 11% Relationships – 8% Climate Change – 5% Terrorism/Mass Shootings – 4%



67 million Americans anticipate having trouble paying credit card bills because of the coronavirus.

76% of people think credit card companies should forgive late payments in light of issues related to the coronavirus.

158 million Americans are saving more money during the coronavirus, rather than spending more. Women are most likely to spend less on travel. Men are most likely to spend less on entertainment events.



94 million Americans have canceled or plan on canceling travel plans due to the coronavirus.

20% of credit cards offer trip cancelation insurance, providing an average of around $4,000 in coverage for those sick or quarantined by their physician.

More than 6 in 10 people believe it’s possible to contract the coronavirus from money.

When asked if they had $100 to spend right now, which would they choose to spend it on, 62% chose entertainment over masks and hand sanitizer.

