WalletHub: New York has 3rd highest tax rates in the country

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Tax season can be stressful for the millions of Americans who owe money. Every year, the average U.S. household pays more than $9,000 in federal income taxes, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There is significant difference when it comes to state and local taxes. Taxpayers in the most tax-expensive states, for instance, pay three times more than those in the cheapest states.

As this year’s tax-filing deadline, April 15, comes closer, it’s fair to wonder which states give their taxpayers more of a break. WalletHub searched for answers by comparing state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians.

New York State has the third highest tax rates in the country.

Tax Rates in New York (1=Lowest; 25=Avg.):

  • 49th – Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate
  • 45th – Income Tax
  • 43rd – Real-Estate Tax
  • 1st – Vehicle Property Tax
  • 35th – Sales & Excise Taxes

Click here to see the tax rates and ranking for all the states.

Source: WalletHub

