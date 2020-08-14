Walmart extends closing time nationwide

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Walmart stores across the country will stay open later.
The nationwide chain alerted its shoppers that beginning on August 17 over 4,000 stores will extend their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The chain stated:
“We’ll continue assessing our remaining stores to determine the right time to expand their closing hours. With this change, we will continue the health and safety measures currently in place, such as social distancing, health screenings, plastic barriers at the registers and masks.”
