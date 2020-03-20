Walmart hiring 150,000 employees, announces bonuses for current associates

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WWTI) – Walmart associates received a note on March 19 announcing bonuses and thanking workers for their hard work and dedication during the coronavirus epidemic, according to the company’s website.

“Thank you so much for devoting yourselves to your customers and communities. I also want to say thank you to your spouses and loved ones who’ve had to take on extra responsibilities during this time — particularly with many schools and daycares closed, and relatives and friends to look out for,” stated John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S, in the letter.

Hourly employees will receive a special bonus of $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time, to be paid out April 2. All hourly associates employed as of March 1, and still employed as of March 24, qualify for the bonus. The company is accelerating upcoming Q1 bonuses for hourly associates, so they will receive the payment one month early.

The company also announced a special associates-only shopping hour and expansion of the employee discount to include most grocery items.

Walmart is planning to hire 150,000 new associates to help support the demand of goods and is reducing the usual two-week application cycle down to only 24 hours.

Beginning March 19, Walmart further adjusted their operating hours in an effort to help associates restock shelves and sanitize stores.

Walmart stores that were open 24 hours per day are now open to the public from 7am-8:30pm. Stores that originally opened later than 7am will continue operating under their normal starting hours.

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores are hosting an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. The event will begin one hour before stores open. Pharmacies and Vision Center will also be open during the additional hour.

Walmart stores are limiting the number of items in certain categories that customers can purchase at a time, including the following:

Paper products

Milk

Eggs

Cleaning supplies

Hand sanitizer

Water

Diapers

Wipes

Formula

Baby food

Walmart Auto Care Centers are temporarily shut down to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only, such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders.

