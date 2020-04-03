Walmart limiting number of customers in stores beginning April 4

(WWTI) – Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in each U.S. store at once and will be using floor markers inside stores to keep customers at least six feet apart, according to a release on the company’s website.

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart U.S., stated in the release, “While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people.”

Beginning April 4, Walmart stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door, typically at the grocery entrance. They will direct customers from there, counting them and admitting them into the store one at a time. Once a store has reached its capacity, one customer will be allowed in as another exits.

Walmart will use floor markers and direction from associates to institute one-way movement through the aisles in stores to help customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop.

Customers checking out will be directed to exit the store through a different door than they entered.

