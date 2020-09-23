Wanakena History Center awarded $16K in funding to ‘preserve community’s past’

WANAKENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The new History Center through the Wanakena Historical Association has received significant funding.
The Northern New York Community Foundation awarded a $6,000 grant to the center and a $10,000 matching commitment. The grant will provide funding for supplies, and the commitment will build an endowment for the center planning to open later this year.
The center started construction on the 21 Second Street house in Wanakena last year, with continuing renovations last summer. According to NNYCF, the center will feature exhibits, presentations and artifact displays
Allen Ditch, president of the Wanakena Historical Association board of trustees, said the Foundation’s endowment match is a “crucial part of the association’s long-term plans,” especially in stewarding the maintenance of the center and operations.
“Without the Foundation’s grant, we could very well be unable to implement high-quality, electronic access to our collection and availability in displays,” stated Mr. Ditch. “We hope to make this an exciting place to visit.”
Additionally, the NNYCF executive director commented on the recent work with the Wanakena Historical Association.
“We are excited to deepen the long-term relationship of our two organizations as we continue to work with donors to build upon our investments in the people and places of Wanakena,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “The community’s history and heritage will have a stronger level of enduring stewardship because of these initiatives.”
Mr. Ditch stated that hopes reside that the center can open for a preview this month, with a grand opening ceremony in 2021.
