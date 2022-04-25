HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is in custody after a warrant arrest on Sunday.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cody J. Glade of Gouverneur on April 24 in the Town of Hermon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was following an investigation of a trespassing complaint on Halcyon Road which found that Gladle had outstanding bench warrants in both the City of Ogdensburg and Village of Gouverneur.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that Gladle attempted to provide Deputies with a false name to avoid arrest.

Subsequently, Gladle was arrested on the charge of False Personation, which is a class B Misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department.

Gladle is set to appear in the Town of Hermon Court at a later date.