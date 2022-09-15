LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted on several charges turned himself in on Wednesday.

According to New York State Police, identified suspect Patrick F. Whitehall, 33, of Lisbon turned himself in at Lisbon Town Court.

State Police were searching for Whitehall after he fled the scene of a domestic dispute in Lisbon on August 30, 2022.

Whitehall was wanted on the charges of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

After Whitehall turned himself in, State Troopers responded to the court and executed the warrant. He was transported to State Police Headquarters in Canton for processing.

Whitehall was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear in Lisbon Town Court on October 4, 2022.