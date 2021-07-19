Wanted Madrid man and woman arrested after being found trespassing

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two St. Lawrence County residents were arrested on Friday following an investigation in the Town of Madrid.

On July 16, 32-year-old Michael B. Middlemiss and 24-year-old Alexis M. Fleming were arrested after reportedly trespassing on property on County Route 14 in Madrid. Both Middlemiss and Fleming were located and interviewed by State Police, when Fleming gave false information about her identity.

State Police then found the suspects to be wanted on bench warrants from the St. Lawrence County Court. They were also found in possession of methamphetamine and a pill identified as acetaminophen and oxycodone.

Subsequently. Middlemiss and Fleming were both charged with four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and one count of Controlled Substance in Non Original Container under the New York State Public Health Law. Fleming was additionally charged with one county of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

Both suspects were remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility due to the bench warrants. They are scheduled to reappear in Madrid Town Court at a later date.