POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man wanted by New York State Parole was found on Monday in a U-Haul truck.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on January 31, a traffic stop was initiated in the Town of Potsdam on U.S. Route 11.

At the stop, the operator of the vehicle, Santanna M. Budd of Ogdensburg allegedly impeded deputies’ investigation at the scene by refusing access to the vehicle after a K-9 alert.

However, once access was obtained, Deputies found 29-year-old Adam B. Aubrey of Brasher Falls in the back of the U-Haul truck, who was wanted by NYS Parole. Aubrey was also found in possession of a small amount of heroin.

Following this incident, Budd was charged with Obstructing Government Administration in the Second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in the Town of Potsdam Court at a later date.

Aubrey was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, as a class A Misdemeanor. He was then remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on the Parole Warrant.