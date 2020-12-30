‘Wanted to show the community that we feel safe with this:’ Akwesasne healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in Akwesasne.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has announced that the first COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to one of their essential healthcare workers.

According to the Tribe, Health Services Director Michael Cooke and Doctor Ben Kelly were the first two recipients of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Akwesasne.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Service received and initial shipment from Moderna of 200 doses. All doses are the “prime” shot, which will require a second dose 28-days later. All allocated doses were allotted through Indian Health Services.

Health Director Michael Cook shared his thoughts about receiving the vaccine.

“Dr. Kelly and myself wanted to show the community that we feel safe with this,” stated Cook.

Currently, in accordance with the U.S. Center for Disease Controls and Prevention’s reccommened vaccine distribution guidelines, frontline and healthcare workers will be the first to recieve the vaccine. However, remaining doses will be offered to those 65-years-of-age or older.

Those Seniors who are interested in receiving the vaccine have been instructed to call (518) 333-0230 to add their name to the list.

