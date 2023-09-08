MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Martinsburg Historical Society and the Town of Martinsburg will host a ceremony honoring War of 1812 veterans and the restoration of the Staring Cemetary at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 23.

The public is invited to dedication of this restored cemetery and salute the two veterans of that war buried there. Family names buried here are Staring, Campbell, Houghmaster and others. Anyone attending is asked to bring a lawn chair and be a part of the celebration.

Directions to Staring Cemetery: South on State Route 26, turn right on Houseville Gulf Rd., travel that road until you reach the left turn for Staring/Pansy Hill Cemetery .

The area is now remote and surrounded by New York State Forest land.