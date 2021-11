NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service predicted that the skies will be clear throughout the weekend in the North Country.

The NWS also stated that the weather will be dry and that there will be day-to-day warming throughout the week. The administration shared a Facebook post on Saturday with the forecast included.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50’s throughout the week, with the sun predicted to make an appearance each day.