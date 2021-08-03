Warm temperatures expected to return to North Country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although many across the North Country felt a hint of fall in the air last week, summer weather isn’t quite over yet.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued its six to ten day outlook, and most of the North Country is predicted to see temperatures high above average. This is expected to begin the second full week of August and continue through August 16.

For those that have been waiting quite some time for the “warmer” side of summer to return, an upcoming change in the weather pattern across North America will likely lead to a period of above average temperatures across our region heading into the second full week of August. pic.twitter.com/RDgC8pUnYF — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) August 3, 2021

Most of the Northeastern United States is also expected to follow this trend as the warmer weather pattern moves across North America, to the east coast. Check back with ABC50 for all current and future weather updates and alerts.