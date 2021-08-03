Warm temperatures expected to return to North Country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although many across the North Country felt a hint of fall in the air last week, summer weather isn’t quite over yet.
The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued its six to ten day outlook, and most of the North Country is predicted to see temperatures high above average. This is expected to begin the second full week of August and continue through August 16.
Most of the Northeastern United States is also expected to follow this trend as the warmer weather pattern moves across North America, to the east coast.