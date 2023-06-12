WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two rabid animals have been found in Jefferson County this week.

A bat was found in a Watertown home on June 9 and a raccoon in Cape Vincent on June 12.

But according to Jefferson County Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos, the summer weather could increase the risk of exposure.

“We have warmer weather so animals are more active and of course, we’re more active too,” Lagos explained.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal. Many times, rabid animals appear to be more aggressive, can be confused and have abnormal behaviors.

Although it’s most common in raccoons, bats, skunks and foxes, humans can contract the virus too. Public Health advised being extra cautious when around wild or unfamiliar domestic animals.

Homeowners should also take steps to avoid contact with animals around their properties.

“You want to make sure there are no holes in your property, in your garage and your home that animals can get into,” Lagos said. “You want to make sure garbage is locked away so animals aren’t attracted to garbage.”

Public Health also urged all pet owners to ensure their animals are up-to-date on rabies vaccination.

According to a New York State Public Health law, all dogs, cats and ferrets are required to be vaccinated for rabies once they are three months old.

“If a pet has never had a rabies vaccination and they’re exposed, they have no protection at all against that virus,” Lagos warned. “They unfortunately will have to be euthanized in that situation.”

To prevent the spread of rabies, Jefferson County Public Health is hosting a vaccination clinic for local pets on Thursday, June 15. This will be held at Jefferson County Dog Control from 5 to 7 p.m. A $10 donation is suggested.