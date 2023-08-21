New York (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has given a warning, in a press release, to parents about the risks for children in regard to edible marijuana products resembling regular food and candy.

According to the release, Upstate New York Poison Center in 2022 saw a significant increase in the number of calls relating to children who had eaten marijuana edibles. The coloring and branding on many of the edible packets mimic popular snack foods such as Nerds, Jolly Ranchers and Sour Patch Kids candy. The marijuana packaging can be so similar to the regular packaging that even adults have difficulty noticing the subtle differences immediately.

Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission issued Cease and Desist letters to six different companies for marketing edible products containing THC that were nearly identical to many popular snack foods.

The Department warns adults to pay closer attention to the exact wording on the packaging, the nutrition label and be on the lookout for any symbols that may say THC. Edible tetrahydrocannabinol products pose a unique risk to children, as they often consume quantities over the recommended adult dosage.

According to the Upstate New York Poison Center, THC edibles present several hazards that differ from those associated with smoked marijuana which include:

Taking 30 minutes to 2 hours to take effect, so some people may eat too much, which can lead to poisoning and/or serious injury;

Causing intoxicating effects lasting longer than expected, depending on the amount ingested, the last food eaten and medications or alcohol used at the same time; and

Being unpredictable, the amount of THC, the concentration or strength, is very difficult to measure and is often unknown in edible products.

Since some states have legalized marijuana, there has been an increase in accidental marijuana poisoning cases among children, leading to emergency room visits. Children who ingest edible marijuana products can experience various overdose effects such as dizziness, weakness, slurred speech, apnea and heart problems.

To reduce risks associated with accidental consumption of marijuana edibles, the Upstate New York Poison Center advises the following guidelines for adults over the age of 21:

Save the Poison Center’s helpline number, 1-800-222-1222, as a precautionary measure;

Store all products containing marijuana out of reach and at a higher elevation to prevent access by children; and

Consider acquiring a medication lock box for secure storage.

In the event of suspected marijuana ingestion by a child, you should call the Upstate New York Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 immediately.