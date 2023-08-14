WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown announced that starting Monday, August 14 that a portion of Washington Street will undergo construction that will last until Friday, October 20.

Washington Street will be open for one-lane traffic through the Washington Street – Keyes Avenue –Ten Eyck Street Intersection starting today. Keyes Avenue and Ten Eyck Street will be closed to local traffic only. Washington Street is expected to return to two-lane traffic by Saturday, August 19.

Keyes Avenue will remain closed to local traffic only as construction moves over to that street. Ten Eyck Street is expected to reopen to all traffic by Saturday.

Temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen will help guide drivers throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction.