WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another day and another construction project in the City of Watertown is starting up.

Washington Street in the city started road work on Wednesday, September 13. The road will be limited to one lane during the day. However, the street will return to two-way traffic after 5 p.m.

The construction project is being down so they can replace a sewer main that will last through October 20.

Thompson Park in Watertown will also face some traffic delays as drainage work will close Tower Entrance Drive. The closing will be from Thompson Boulevard to Overlook Drive. The project is slated to be completed by the close of business today.