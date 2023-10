WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be more construction delays in the City of Watertown on Tuesday, October 10.

This delay stems from a city contractor replacing the sanitary sewer for Washington Street and Keyes Avenue.

Washington Street will be limited to one lane until 5 p.m. each day of the project. The restriction will be from Keyes through the intersection with Winslow and Paddock streets.

Both Winslow and Paddock streets will only be open to local traffic only through Friday, October 20.