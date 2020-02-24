Watch Kobe Bryant’s public memorial service on ABC50

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(WWTI) – The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, will air live on February 24 at 12:30pm on ABC50.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash nearly a month ago.

The memorial service is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, the home of the Lakers.

MORE: Kobe Bryant, daughter, buried in Southern California cemetery

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.