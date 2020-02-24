Watch Kobe Bryant’s public memorial service on ABC50

(WWTI) – The public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, will air live on February 24 at 12:30pm on ABC50.
Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash nearly a month ago.
The memorial service is being held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, the home of the Lakers.
MORE: Kobe Bryant, daughter, buried in Southern California cemetery
