Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop, legal team addresses bankruptcy, abuse cases WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one hundred child sexual abuse claims and priests removed from ministry. The Diocese of Ogdensburg is trying to recover from abuse within its churches. Following […]

10th Mountain Division celebrates 80 years of Alpine soldiers FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWIT) — 80 years Alpine. On July 15, the 10th Mountain Division celebrated its 80th Anniversary, honoring the service of America’s only Mountain Division. 10th Mountain was […]

Diocese of Ogdensburg facing over 100 child abuse lawsuits, files for reorganizations WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Diocese of Ogdensburg has filed for reorganization. The Diocese confirmed in a press release that its Bishop Terry R. LaValley filed for Chapter 11 reorganization […]