(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- WATCH: Latest news from across Northern New York
- Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop, legal team addresses bankruptcy, abuse casesWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over one hundred child sexual abuse claims and priests removed from ministry. The Diocese of Ogdensburg is trying to recover from abuse within its churches. Following […]
- 10th Mountain Division celebrates 80 years of Alpine soldiersFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWIT) — 80 years Alpine. On July 15, the 10th Mountain Division celebrated its 80th Anniversary, honoring the service of America’s only Mountain Division. 10th Mountain was […]
- Diocese of Ogdensburg facing over 100 child abuse lawsuits, files for reorganizationsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Diocese of Ogdensburg has filed for reorganization. The Diocese confirmed in a press release that its Bishop Terry R. LaValley filed for Chapter 11 reorganization […]
- Oscar-Mayer ‘Weinermobile’ coming to Lewis County Fair, Fort DrumWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hot diggity dog! The Oscar Mayer Frankmobile is set to visit several locations in the North Country this week, according to a press release from Kraft […]