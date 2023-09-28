(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- WATCH: Local news from across Northern New York
- Indian River grad becomes first native american airman to receive religious hair accommodationsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — When Connor Crawn joined the Air Force, he had no idea what impact he’d have. In 2020, Connor Crawn graduated from Indian River High School. Although […]
- ‘Driving has become very dangerous’: Jefferson County Sheriff says after fatal Amish buggy crashALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is continuing to recover following a deadly motor vehicle crash. On September 20, a GMC pickup truck hit an Amish buggy on County […]
- Watertown CSD voting on all-purple turf designWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A $1.4 billion project is in the works at the Watertown City School District. Watertown’s Athletic Department is in the planning stage for its stadium turf […]
- Child victims identified in Jefferson County Amish buggy crashALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The victims have been identified following a fatal Amish buggy crash. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the one-year-old boy as Ananias Slabaugh and the three-year-old […]