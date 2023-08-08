(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- WATCH: Local news from across the North Country
- Tornado warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis countiesWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Extreme weather warnings have been issued in the North Country. The National Weather Service activated tornado warnings for parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties at 6:19 […]
- Upcoming suicide prevention panel, benefit to open life-saving conversations in WatertownWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Talking to save lives. The first-of-its-kind suicide prevention benefit is coming to Watertown on Saturday, August 12, which will aim to open conversations. The event will […]
- Support pours out for first responders following Lyme solar farm fireLYME, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local communities are showing their appreciation for first responders. This is following the solar farm fire in the town of Lyme, where lithium batteries sparked flames […]
- Fort Drum helicopter lands near Pulaski for ‘precautionary maintenance’PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has confirmed details regarding a helicopter landing that occurred Monday morning. On August 7, a caller reported to NewsChannel 9 that a military helicopter […]