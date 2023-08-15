(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- WATCH: News from across the North Country
- How to ‘adopt’ a classroom at the Arc Jefferson-St. LawrenceWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While prepping for school supply shopping, there may be a few extra items you want to put in your cart. The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is seeking […]
- Cape Vincent’s Horne’s Ferry reopening August 15CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Horne’s Ferry is setting sail once again. Horne’s Ferry will officially open for the 2023 season on Tuesday, August 15, according to a social media […]
- Indian River community mourns the death of a middle school studentPHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is mourning the loss of a student. On August 9, 11-year-old Lily Brigham, of Antwerp died at Upstate University Hospital […]
- Fort Drum empowering soldiers through new women’s mentorship programFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI)– Women are empowering women at Fort Drum. On August 10, the 10th Mountain Division hosted its first-ever Women Warriors of the Mountain foot march on the […]