(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- U.S. Foods expansion at Renzi Foodservice to add more local jobsWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Foods is expanding its reach in Northern and Central New York. In early July, the company acquired Renzi Foodservice, a local food distributor based in […]
- WATCH: North Country news update
- Watertown gas prices hit $4WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prices are rising at the pump. As of August 21, average gas prices officially hit $4 in the Watertown area, a 3-cent increase from the week […]
- U.S. Foods breaks ground on Renzi Foodservice expansionWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Foods is expanding Renzi Foodservice. On August 21, U.S. Foods confirmed it started construction on a massive expansion project at its newly acquired 110,000-square-foot Renzi […]
- 10th Mountain Division begins operations in IraqERBIL, IRAQ (WWTI) — 10th Mountain Division soldiers have begun their mission in Iraq. On August 15, the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team replaced service members from the […]