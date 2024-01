SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Instead of looking at the radar for incoming snow, we can see the current wind gusts from the New York State Mesonet.

Winds are gusting more than 55 mph near Lake Erie, with wind gusts increasing over the Finger Lakes.

These winds will keep increasing through the afternoon, with power outages very likely this evening when the strongest winds will buffet Central New York.