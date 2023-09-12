St. Lawrence County extends state of emergency amid migrant crisis CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County’s state of emergency will continue. On September 5, County Board of Legislators Chair David Forsythe and Administrator Ruth Doyle extended the state of […]

Fort Drum honors 9/11 heroes, remembers victims on 22nd anniversary FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The darkest day in U.S. history, September 11, 2001. The day when a series of airline hijacking and terrorist attacks were committed on the World […]

Hermon-Dekalb students ‘buzzing’ over new beehive DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) — Imagine starting the first day of school with 10,000 new friends. A reality this year at the Hermon-Dekalb Central School District. Over the summer, the […]