(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- WATCH: The latest North Country news
- Fight to ‘Save Blind Bay’ could end up in courtORLEANS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Things are heating up in the fight to “Save Blind Bay.” This is the site Customs and Border Protection has previously considered for a 48,000-square-foot border […]
- Snow Ridge Ski Resort lifts destroyed following EF3 tornadoTURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nightmare became a reality for the South Lewis community Monday night. This was when an EF3 tornado ripped through the area. According to the National […]
- Fort Drum soldier airlifted to Syracuse following training accidentFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has confirmed details regarding an accident that occurred on post. On August 9, a 10th Mountain Division soldier was injured during a training […]
- NWS confirms massive EF3 tornado in Lewis CountyTURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Monday’s extreme storm was confirmed to be a tornado in Lewis County. Following the storm on August 7, National Weather Service in Buffalo completed a storm […]