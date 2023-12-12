(WWTI) — Here’s a look at some of our latest local news:
- Watertown YMCA opens new community and aquatic centerWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indoor recreation has changed forever in downtown Watertown. The Watertown Family YMCA has cut the ribbon on its brand-new community and aquatic center. “This tremendous asset […]
- Fort Drum soldiers return from deployment, reunite with familiesFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum received an early holiday gift Friday night. Roughly 100 soldiers within 10th Mountain Division Headquarters returned from a nine-month deployment. As soldiers landed […]
- 10th Mountain Division Band preps for holiday concert seriesFORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — ‘Tis the season for holiday music. The 10th Mountain Division’s Band is prepped for its annual holiday concert series titled “A North Country Carol.” During […]