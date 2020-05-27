WATCH: Three new rides coming to Water Safari

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Three new rides are coming to Enchanted Forest Water Safari this summer. The new rides are Mamba Strike, Serengeti Stampede and Killermanjaro’s Revenge.

Mamba Strike is a 285-foot-long enclosed body slide that loops around Serengeti Stampede after the trapdoor floor opens and drops guests onto the slide. Mamba Strike is named after a venomous snake that originated in Africa. Riders must be a minimum of 48 inches tall and the ride has a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds.

Serengeti Stampede is a new 293-foot-long four lane mat racer that is replacing Serengeti Surf Hill. The vision of the ride evokes the racing and playful nature of animals that stampede through the Serengeti, a vast land found in Africa. Riders on Serengeti Stampede must be a minimum of 42 inches tall. Currently there is no weight requirement.

Killermanjaro’s Revenge is replacing Killermanjaro. Many guests were sad to see the legacy ride Killermanjaro go, so Enchanted Forest is bringing it back bigger and better than before while showcasing the original speed slide at Water Safari. Killermanjaro’s Revenge is a 207-foot-long speed slide that drops guests through the floor into the slide and zooms them to the finish in one long drop. The ride has a minimum height requirement of 48 inches and a maximum weight requirement of 300 pounds.

All three rides are made of fiberglass material replacing the legacy slides that were made from foam. The Mamba Strike and Killermanjaro’s Revenge use Skybox technology where the trapdoor floor unexpectedly opens and drops the riders onto the slide.

Located next to the Curse of the Silverback on the Water Safari Island, all three new rides will continue the safari theme that was established years ago with the inception of Water Safari in 1988. All rides will be tested and commissioned before opening to confirm their rider requirements.

Katie Wojdyla, Vice President & Director of Marketing for Water Safari Resort said, “We’d like thank New York’s Empire State Development team and Governor Cuomo for providing the $500,000 grant opportunity to make our new ride project a reality. We would also like to thank the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency for their assistance with the project. Their help grows our region’s tourism and continues to promote New York State forward.”

New ride currently under construction at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge, NY (Water Safari)

For many decades, beginning in the early 80s, Enchanted Forest Water Safari has paved the way in water park fun in New York State. The park was named the #4 water park in the country by Trip Advisor’s Travelers Choice Awards. “It’s our guests and team members that make this all possible, so a huge thank you to everyone!” Wojdyla said. “Here at Water Safari Resort, we have a rich history of providing safe, clean, family fun in the Adirondacks. It is our mission and we are working hard to continue that tradition today!”

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is New York’s largest water theme park with more than 50 rides and attractions, including 32 water rides. The park also features classic amusement rides for all ages, fun food, exciting games, storybook characters, a family circus show and more.

The Water Park is part of Water Safari Resort, which also includes Water’s Edge Inn, Old Forge Camping Resort and Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park.

