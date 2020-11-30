WATCH: Virtual tour of North Country’s Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Welcome to a virtual tour of this year’s Festival of Trees. All 70 trees are featured in the video above.

In-person viewing and the online auction are open from November 27 to December 5 at the former Convergys Building in Watertown. All 70 trees have been hand-decorated by community members and will on display and up for bid.

“We are so appreciative of our generous sponsors, decorators and committee who have made this event a reality in such a challenging year,” Festival of Trees Committee Co-Chair Beth Fipps said. “The ’12 Days of Christmas’ is this year’s theme, and everyone – young and old – is sure to enjoy this magical holiday event.”

A North Country Festival of Trees benefits healthcare services and programs at Samaritan Medical Center and children’s scholarships at the Watertown Family YMCA.

The eight-day festival schedule is as follows:

Public Viewing at 146 Arsenal Street in Downtown Watertown:

December 1 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

December 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

December 3 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

December 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

December 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Face masks, clean hands and social distancing are required at all times during public viewings. State guidelines for capacity limits will be adhered to.

The online tree auction will take place from November 27 to December 5. All trees will be up for bid on the tree auction site.

The safety of festival attendees, volunteers and staff will remain the top priority for festival organizers. All staff and participants will follow current guidelines for COVID-19 safety.

LATEST STORIES: