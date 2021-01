FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As a farewell tour for U.S. Soldiers, Vice President Mike Pence visited Fort Drum on Sunday.

United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence paid a visit the the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Both spoke to thank active duty soldiers on a farewell tour.

Additionally, NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik joined the Vice President to speak to soldiers and families.

Watch full footage from the event in the player above.