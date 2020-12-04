Watch Watertown’s reverse-style Christmas Parade live online on InformNNY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Black River Parkway is lighting up with the joy of Christmas on Friday night as part of Deck the Parkway, Watertown’s drive-thru reverse parade style event.

ABC50 will be livestreaming the event at 6 p.m. on December 4 online on InformNNY.com.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, parade organizers took a different approach to the parade this year. Stationary floats will line the parkway and the public is welcome to drive through slowly.

Entrance to the event is from Coffeen Street only and all traffic will move eastbound on Black River Parkway. Traffic will exit the event onto Mill Street. Access to the event is limited to private motor vehicles only and attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. The speed limit will be 10mph.

Black River Parkway will close to all traffic at 5 p.m. to facilitate setup and will open at 6 p.m. for Deck The Parkway. Following the event, Black River Parkway will close again briefly to allow floats to exit and will reopen shortly thereafter. Traffic bound for other destinations that does not wish to experience the event should seek alternate routes.

