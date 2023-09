WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Continued work on a new water main may cause water service interruptions for parts of Watertown on Tuesday, September 5.

Crews are still working on making connections on a new water main on Barben Avenue. Parts of Holcomb Street and Barben will be the affected areas due to the work.

This construction will also close portions of Holcomb Street and Ives Street.