NEW YORK (WWTI) — Water levels are rising.

The persistent rain and runoff from the recent wet weather system in Northern New York have increased water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, according to a press release from the International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board.

Levels on Lake Ontario have been rising at a rate of approximately 0.4 to 0.6 inches per day, the Board said and officials are closely monitoring the situation.

As of May 4, Lake Ontario water levels reached 247.11 feet (75.32 meters) and levels of the St. Lawrence River at Pointe-Claire in Montreal exceeded 73 feet (22.25 meters).

Additionally, the Board said that outflows from the Ottawa River and other tributaries into the St. Lawrence River have increased substantially in the past several days due to widespread rainfall.

Water levels on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will likely remain above long-term averages, officials predicted. However, the Board confirmed that water levels are expected to remain below the record highs recorded in 2017 and 2019, which resulted in damaging flooding.

In accordance with Plan 2014, the Board said that the Lake Ontario outflow into the St. Lawrence River will be continuously adjusted. Flow adjustments are made daily based on the F limit which considers both upstream and downstream conditions.

Updates are expected to be released by the board as conditions across the basin change. Water level forecasts can be found on the International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board website.