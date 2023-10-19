WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A water main break in the City of Watertown is causing a number of headaches.

A press release stated there could be a loss of water pressure and that residents are being asked to conserve water.

The notice also told people to boil water before consuming it. This means to bring tap water to a rolling boil. The boil should be for one minute and then cooled before using. Officials also urge the use of bottled water for drinking until the advisory is lifted.

The Watertown City School District put out a message saying water is being delivered to the school and fountains are unavailable to students and faculty.

The school also went onto say that early dismissal could be necessary. The district said that it will post updates via ParentSquare.