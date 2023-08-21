WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown is making final connections on the new water main at Barben Avenue on Monday, August 21.

Parts of the road between Sherman Street and Holcomb Street will be closed during the construction project. This could mean water service interruptions while crews complete the final connections.

There will also be road work done on Gotham Street in Watertown that should be completed by the end of the day. The street will be shut down from Thompson Boulevard to Spring Valley Drive. The delays started around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes on this date. If traveling through, driver should exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.