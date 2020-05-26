Water Safari hiring for many summer positions

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Water Safari Resort is hiring at re-opened lodging properties, the Old Forge Camping Resort and Waters Edge Inn. Employment opportunities are expanding and could also include housing for the 2020 summer season.

The resort is currently hiring for positions including grounds crews, housekeeping, reservations and stores at the Old Forge Camping Resort. Positions for housekeeping and reservations are open at Water’s Edge Inn. Applicants are encouraged to apply online.

Affordable summer housing is available on a limited basis for seasonal team members over 18 who do not live within a 50 mile radius of Old Forge. All houses have WiFi. Many positions are available immediately and can be found online.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari and Calypso’s Cove are targeting to open for the season on June 27, pending direction from New York State. Both are hiring for all ages and positions for the summer. Positions include food service, custodial, dry rides and more. Many specialty positions are available also. Water Safari offers free lifeguard training for those interested in applying to become a lifeguard.

Team member benefits for those employed at Water Safari Resort include free tickets, opportunities for advancement, learning lifelong skills and making new friends, as well as many other on-the-job perks.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2020 season at Water Safari Resort,” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing. “We are currently building three new state-of-the-art water slides, so becoming part of the team this summer will be extra special!”

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel.

There are openings for a variety of work schedules, which include weekends and holidays from June through Labor Day. Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have some job openings from spring through fall. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age. Some positions require applicants to be at least 16 to 18 years of age.

Open positions are available on Water Safari’s website and applicants can apply online also.

