Water Safari opening June 27, reservations required for entry

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York’s largest water theme park, is planning to open on June 27 based on guidance from New York State.

Visitors to the park can enjoy water rides and classic amusement rides, fun food, exciting games, cool shops, private cabana rentals, storybook themed characters and more.

Main guidelines for the 2020 season include:

Guests are required to wear masks or face coverings while they enjoy the park. Masks are required to enter the park.

Masks are not permitted on water slides or in pools. More details are available on the park’s website.

Maintain social distancing throughout the park and in all cue lines.

Reservations required to visit.

Reservations will be required to enter the park and can be made online. Visitors can also reserve by phone by calling 315-369-6145 if they are unable to access the website. Tickets will need to be in hand or purchased at the time reservations are made. Every ticket must match a reservation.

All team members will be screened daily for signs of illness before being permitted to work. All team members, except those in wet, safety roles such as lifeguards and shallow water attendants, will be required to wear a mask. Enhanced cleaning measures are in place and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Due to the construction shutdown during the COVID–19 pandemic, the three new rides at Water Safari, Killermanjaro’s Revenge, Mamba Strike and Serengeti Stampede, are targeted to open mid-July. The Curse of the Silverback will be closed until construction is complete.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare for the park to open this summer. It’s been challenging to coordinate efforts for COVID-19 safety and to get the park and the new rides ready to open. Unfortunately, the pandemic shutdown set us back when building the new rides thus causing our delay in opening. However, we are very excited to welcome guests back to the park and provide a safe, clean experience, as we have for over 60 decades! We ask for cooperation from our guests in following Park guidelines and by wearing masks, so that we can continue to provide family summer fun through Labor Day!” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing.

Full details on park guidelines, reservation information and frequently asked questions are available on the park’s website.

