Water Safari Resort now hiring for summer 2021, offerring free staff housing

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Looking for a summer job, Water Safari has you covered.

Water Safari Resort is now hiring for the summer 2021 season and has announced that it is offering staff housing, free of charge, to those 18 years of age or older.

“We are excited to offer free staff housing so team members can live, work & play in the Adirondacks this summer,” stated Water Safari Resort Vice President and Director of Marketing Katie Wojdyla. “We are gearing up for an exciting 2021 season at Water Safari Resort. We have three new state-of-the-art water slides, so becoming part of the team this summer will be extra special! Interest is high and positions are filling up quickly, so don’t wait to apply, the time is now!”

According to the Resort, many positions are available at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort and Water’s Edge Inn.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is a seasonal water and theme park, Calypso’s Cove is a seasonal family fun park, Old Forge Camping Resort is a year-round campground, and Water’s Edge Inn is a year-round hotel.

The Resort is now hiring for the following positions:

Old Forge Camping Resort: Housekeeping, reservations, grounds crew, stores, CDL Shuttle bus driver

Water’s Edge Inn: Housekeeping and reservations

Calypso’s Cove: Food service and ride attendants

Enchanted Forest Water Safari Amusement ride attendant, custodians, flower and garden, admissions, administrative and office, food service and grounds crew



Openings are available for a variety of summer work schedules, both full and part time, including weekends and holidays from mid-June through Labor Day. Applicants must be at least 14 years of age, however some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.

All available positions can be found on the Water Safari Resort website.