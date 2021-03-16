Water Safari Resort now hiring for summer 2021 positions

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The classic Adirondack-based resort is now hiring for summer positions.

Water Safari Resort announced on Tuesday that it is now hiring for Summer 2021. Positions are available at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn.

“We are gearing up for an exciting 2021 season at Water Safari Resort,” says Water Safari Resort Vice President and Director of Marketing Katie Wojdyla. “We have three new state-of-the-art water slides, so becoming part of the team this summer will be extra special! Interest is high and positions are filling up quickly, so don’t wait to apply, the time is now!”

According to the resort positions include food service, water rides and retail with specialty positions available. Water Safari also offers free lifeguard training for those interested in applying to become a lifeguard.

Openings are available for a variety of summer work schedules, both full and part time. This includes weekend and holidays from mid-June through Labor Day. Additionally, Old Forge Camping Resort and the Water’s Edge Inn have several job openings from spring through fall.

Applicants must be at least 14 years of age; however, some positions require at least 16 to 18 years of age.

All open positions can be viewed on the Water Safari website.