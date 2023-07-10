WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water services could be disrupted in some parts of Watertown this week.

Watertown’s Water Distribution crews are scheduled to assist in final connections to the new water main on Sherman Street from July 11 to July 13, according to a press release from the City’s Water Department.

Sections of the road will be closed at Brook Drive and Butterfield Avenue, officials said. Following these closures, temporary service interruptions will occur by notice from the contractor.

Crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control on-site while the project is underway. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes throughout the duration of the project.

Officials confirmed that the Water Distribution Department will provide updates if this work will not be completed as planned.