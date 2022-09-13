BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has warned of extreme weather conditions this week.

According to the NWS, waterspouts will be possible on Lake Ontario and Lake Erie starting Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours on September 13.

Waterspouts can occur when cold air moves across the Great Lakes and results in large temperature differences between warm water. They can last between two and twenty minutes and move at speeds of 10 to 15 knots.

The NWS warned that winds and waves can be erratic. Conditions will be favorable for waterspout formation over open waters of both lakes.

Boaters are urged to use caution and take appropriate action by returning to a safe harbor if a warning is issued.

