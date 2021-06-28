Watertown 10-year-old receives dream camper from Make-A-Wish

Pictured front, left to right are: D.J. Siddall, Darrell Gardner, Sophia Siddall, and Melissa Gardner. Pictured back, left to right are: Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Utica Regional President Eve Van de Wal, wish kid Madyson Siddall, Kelly Garafolo of Camping World, and Camping World of Syracuse General Manager Kurt Schroeder.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A campers dream came true in Syracuse on Friday.

At Camping World’s Syracuse facility, five children had their “wishes granted” through Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Among the five was Madyson Siddall, a ten-year-old from Watertown.

According to Make-A-Wish, Madyson is a “shy, creative girl who loves art, crafts and fashion, however, the past year has been especially difficult.

Madyson was diagnosed with a blood disorder in February 2020 after experiencing chronic fatigue and bruising. Since then, she has endured numerous doctor appointments and procedures, including a stem cell transplant and a seven-month stay at Boston Children’s Hospital

“She has okay days and days that aren’t good,” said Madyson’s Mother Melissa. “She tries to make the best of it but is starting to get more emotional about the things she’s been going through.”

To provide support and create a “sense of joyful normalcy,” Camping World provided discounts on a 28-foot 2021 Gulf Stream Enlighten 25BH camper and Excellus BCBS covered expenses for wish enhancements and basic start-up equipment for the campers, including weight distribution and anti-sway hitches.

Madyson joined four other local children who had the same wish. This included 16-year-old Angeliese Parrilla of Syracuse, 6-year-old Callin Mack of Sterling, 3-year-old Carley Guile of Green and 14-year-old Delanie Zimmer of Liverpool.

Camping World General Manager Kurt Schroeder joined representatives from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, who addressed each child and shared a special gift to accompany the camper.

Each camper was pulled to the back of Camping World after the ceremony where families were taught how to operate, hook up and enjoy.

“Words alone cannot express our gratitude to our friends at Camping World and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield,” expressed Make-A-Wish Central New York President and CEO Diane Kuppermann. “It’s only through partnerships like these that we’re able to grant once-in-a-lifetime wishes for all of the medically eligible children waiting right now.”

Make-A-Wish Central New York grants wishes to critically ill children within a 15-county region of New York state.