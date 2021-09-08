Watertown: 100 Block of Thompson Blvd. closed to traffic on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Thompson Boulevard in Watertown will be closed on Thursday.

Crews from the City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works will be working in the 100 block of Thompson Boulevard on Thursday, September 9. The 100 block is located between School Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Throughout the day, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. According to the DPW, crews will control traffic by installing temporary barricades, signage, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the project.

If in the area, motorists are asked to use extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones. Work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by 4 p.m.