U.S. Coast Guard boat on the St. Lawrence River (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. Coast Guard will be celebrated in Watertown.

This year, the Coast Guard will celebrate its 233rd birthday on August 4. The American Legion Army and Navy Post 61 in Watertown will join in on this celebration.

This will include a ceremony and cake cutting at the Legion at 6 p.m.

The Coast Guard is one of America’s six armed forces. It was founded in 1790 when Congress authorized the construction of ten vessels to enforce tariff and trade laws, smuggling prevention and federal revenue collection.

This event is open to the public. The American Legion Army and Navy Post 61 is located at 138 Sterling Street in Watertown.