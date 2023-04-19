WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement will be recognized in Watertown next week.

For the first time in three years, Law and Order Night will return to the American Legion Post 61 on Monday, April 24. This event recognizes law enforcement and first responders that serve in the Watertown and Jefferson County areas.

According to the Legion, the following agencies will be recognized:

New York State Police

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Watertown City Police

Watertown City Firefighters

New York State Corrections Department

Jefferson County 911 Dispatch.

This night of recognition will begin at 5 p.m. and take place at the American Legion Army and Navy Post 61, located at 138 Sterling Street in Watertown, New York.