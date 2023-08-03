WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The summer of road work for the City of Watertown will have more road closings and delays.

Here are some of the latest closings:

Academy Street

Closed between Franklin and Arlington streets

100 block closed Friday, August 4

Scio Street

Sewer work to close street 7 a.m. Thursday, August 3; Should re-open today by the end of the day

East Street

Delays from Monday, August 7-Monday, September 4 due to construction

Washington Street & Keyes Avenue

Delays from Monday, August 14-Friday, October 20 via construction

Drivers should use caution when navigating through the work zones. Motorists are also asked to find alternate routes if they can.